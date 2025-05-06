Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thassos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Thassos, Greece

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11604 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 180.000 . This 92 sq. m. …
$188,373
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11747 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 172.000 . This 50 sq. m. …
$195,125
Leave a request
Apartment in Thassos, Greece
Apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11714 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 140.000 . This 39 sq. m. …
$159,214
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11644 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 200.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
$216,306
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11717 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 217.000 . This 65 sq. m. …
$246,781
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 11741 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 174.000 . This 50 sq. m. …
$199,936
Leave a request
Apartment in Thassos, Greece
Apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11746 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 143.000 . This 38 sq. m. …
$162,989
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11716 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 180.000 . This 50 sq. m. …
$204,703
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go