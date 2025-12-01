Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thasos Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion

Mansions for sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

Mansion Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
UP UP
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
$232
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go