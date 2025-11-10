Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Temenos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Temenos Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
$265,756
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Temenos Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go