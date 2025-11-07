Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Temenos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Temenos Municipal Unit, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 2 rooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 55 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain, the forest ope…
$264,524
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Temenos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go