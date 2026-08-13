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Residential properties for sale in Syros Regional Unit, Greece

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Galissas, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Galissas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Property Overview: Syros Island Apartment Complex Location: Syros Island, Greece   Type:…
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Properties features in Syros Regional Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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