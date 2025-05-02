Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Stavroupoli Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Stavroupoli Municipal Unit, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house in Dafnonas, Greece
2 room house
Dafnonas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Prefecture of Xanthi, Stavroupoli: Renovated stone Detached House of 128 sq.m. for sale. in …
$68,084
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Stavroupoli Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go