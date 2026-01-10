Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Sporades Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sporades Regional Unit, Greece

Skopelos Municipality
8
Skiathos Municipality
4
Skopelos
4
Alonnisos Municipality
3
House Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Patitiri, Greece
4 bedroom house
Patitiri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Set between the charming harbor of Patitiri and the picturesque old village of Chora in Alon…
$792,448
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Alikias, Greece
2 bedroom house
Alikias, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Amazing estate in Skopelos island surrounded by pure nature. Skopelos is located in the Spor…
$314,649
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Skopelos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Skopelos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 122 m²
Presenting a charming traditional house with sea views on the beautiful island of Skopelos, …
$421,808
Leave a request
AtlantaAtlanta
4 bedroom house in Skopelos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Skopelos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 122 m²
Presenting a charming traditional house with sea views on the beautiful island of Skopelos, …
$419,532
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Alikias, Greece
2 bedroom house
Alikias, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Amazing estate in Skopelos island surrounded by pure nature. Skopelos is located in the Spor…
$315,238
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Achladias, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Achladias, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. Ground floor consists of 4 bedroom…
$2,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AtlantaAtlanta
4 bedroom house in Patitiri, Greece
4 bedroom house
Patitiri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Set between the charming harbor of Patitiri and the picturesque old village of Chora in Alon…
$796,382
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Patitiri, Greece
4 bedroom house
Patitiri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Set between the charming harbor of Patitiri and the picturesque old village of Chora in Alon…
$796,382
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Skopelos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Skopelos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 122 m²
Presenting a charming traditional house with sea views on the beautiful island of Skopelos, …
$422,159
Leave a request
CultureCulture
4 bedroom house in Skopelos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Skopelos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 122 m²
Presenting a charming traditional house with sea views on the beautiful island of Skopelos, …
$421,650
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Alikias, Greece
2 bedroom house
Alikias, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Amazing estate in Skopelos island surrounded by pure nature. Skopelos is located in the Spor…
$316,619
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Alikias, Greece
2 bedroom house
Alikias, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Amazing estate in Skopelos island surrounded by pure nature. Skopelos is located in the Spor…
$316,237
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Achladias, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Achladias, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 640 square meters in the Sporady region. The first f…
$2,34M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skiathos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skiathos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
Villa for Sale in Skiathos, Greece Presenting an exquisite self-catering luxury villa on …
$292,099
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Skiathos, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Skiathos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 3
The Villa is situated on the island of Skiathos, Skiathos is located 255 kilometers from Ath…
$2,20M
Leave a request

Property types in Sporades Regional Unit

villas

Properties features in Sporades Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go