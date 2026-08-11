Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Sporades Regional Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sporades Regional Unit, Greece

;
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skiathos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skiathos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
Villa for Sale in Skiathos, Greece Presenting an exquisite self-catering luxury villa on …
$292,099
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sporades Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go