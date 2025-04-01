Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Spetses
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Spetses, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Spetses, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Spetses, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
$834,995
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
