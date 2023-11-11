Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Spata, Greece

Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Area 500 m²
Ref: 1109 - For sale Pikermi Plot size 500 sqm Price: 100.000 € George Kostakis Your Next H…
€100,000
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Area 1 075 m²
ID: #GK009 - Rest of Attica, Rafina: FOR SALE plot 1075sm with facade length of 26μm with a …
€220,000
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Attica. The land is located in the suburban town of Palli…
€895,000
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale plot of 380 sq.m. in Athens, Pallini. The plot is located on the central avenue and…
€400,000
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale plot of 433 sq.m. insuburbof Athens, in Pallini. The plot also has thePlanning Perm…
€475,000
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 996 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Rafina
€430,000
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Pikermi area
€79,000
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view, forest view. There is als…
€100,000
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 508 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€180,000
Plot of land in Spata, Greece
Plot of land
Spata, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Spata area
€110,000
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 505 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€260,000
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 10 741 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 10741 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply…
€3,00M
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in the town of Drafi
€150,000
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in the town of Drafi
€150,000
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2786 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 550 sq.meters
€260,000
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Spata area,Attica
€270,000
Plot of land in Pikermi, Greece
Plot of land
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in Pikermi area
€285,000
Plot of land in Spata, Greece
Plot of land
Spata, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale plot of land of 187 sq.m in Pallini area
€130,000
