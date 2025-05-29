Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Souda, Greece

Villa 7 bedrooms in Souda, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Souda, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 3 b…
$3,65M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Souda, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Souda, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$3,35M
