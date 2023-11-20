Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Skiathos

Lands for sale in Skiathos, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Achladias, Greece
Plot of land
Achladias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 042 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4042 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has building permission of 20…
€270,000
Plot of land in Skiathos, Greece
Plot of land
Skiathos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2980 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has structure, water supply, …
€400,000
Plot of land in Skiathos, Greece
Plot of land
Skiathos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is offered an area plot of area 50.000 sq.m. on the island of Skiathos for 5.000.000 e…
€5,00M
Plot of land in Kalyvia, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has water supply, building p…
€2,00M
Plot of land in Achladias, Greece
Plot of land
Achladias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 21776 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has building permission of 1…
€5,00M
Plot of land in Skiathos, Greece
Plot of land
Skiathos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in the Sporades. The land has a sea view, city view
€400,000
