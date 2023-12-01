Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Skala
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Skala, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Grigos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Grigos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Property Code: 1458 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 240 sq.m, 2 levels Patmo…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir