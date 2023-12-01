Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Skala, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Grigos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Grigos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Property Code: 1458 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 240 sq.m, 2 levels Patmo…
€2,00M
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Skala, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Skala, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€150,000
1 room Cottage with Bedrooms in Kampos, Greece
1 room Cottage with Bedrooms
Kampos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consis…
€190,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Staircase, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Staircase, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€300,000
