Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Sitia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Villas with pool in Sitia, Greece

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sitia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
For Sale Luxury Seafront Villa – Sitia, Crete Private Seafront Luxury Villas Complex wi…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go