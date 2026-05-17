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Beachfront villas in Sitia, Greece

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sitia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
For Sale Luxury Seafront Villa – Sitia, Crete Private Seafront Luxury Villas Complex wi…
$2,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Sitia, Greece
Villa
Sitia, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale 2 storey Villa in Crete. The villa is 200 sqm, built in 2019. It also has 140sqm of…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Sitia, Greece
Villa
Sitia, Greece
Area 650 m²
Luxury villa of 650 sq.m in the center of Sitia, near the traditional port. It consists of a…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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