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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Sitia, Greece

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Villa in Sitia, Greece
Villa
Sitia, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale 2 storey Villa in Crete. The villa is 200 sqm, built in 2019. It also has 140sqm of…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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