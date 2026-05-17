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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Sitia, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 378 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Sitia, Greece
Cottage
Sitia, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the s…
$826,496
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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