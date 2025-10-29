Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-level apartments with garden for sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Nikiti
6
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Cottage 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
$1,22M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: villa of 198 m² in Nikiti, on the Sithonia peninsula (Halkidiki). The villa has a…
$633,183
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 5
Kavala, Center: Apartment for sale 108 sq.m. facade located on the 5th floor of a building w…
$279,236
Monte OnlineMonte Online
2 bedroom house in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex of apartments and maisonettes is located in Kalyves village 300 meters to the be…
$269,214
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment I1 at Portside Residence is a stylish, fully furnished 2-bedroom unit designed wit…
$230,000
Villa 8 rooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,97M
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 4/5
$1,69M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse P2 at Portside Residence offers a luxurious living experience with stunning panora…
$348,128
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
$371,777
VernaVerna
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Number of floors 3
$466,228
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 58 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
$196,957
3 bedroom townthouse in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: townhouse of 55 sq.m. in Metamorfosi, Sithonia. The ground floor includes a living…
$209,778
