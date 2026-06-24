Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Sithonia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

;
Nikiti
34
Neos Marmaras
21
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience luxury living in this renovated apartment in Halkidiki, Greece with amazing sea v…
$342,633
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Sithonia Municipal Unit

multi-level apartments
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go