Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Sipias Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Sipias Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Milina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Milina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
$138,257
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sipias Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go