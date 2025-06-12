Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Sindos
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Sindos, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sindos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sindos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$138,257
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go