Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Simantra
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Simantra, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Simantra, Greece
3 bedroom house
Simantra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
The complex is located in one of the most picturesque areas of Halkidiki on the Kassandra pe…
$383,578
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes