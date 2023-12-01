Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Simantra
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Simantra, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Simantra, Greece
6 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Simantra, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 506 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas near beaches, Chalkidiki, Greece We offer villas with swimming pools …
€2,20M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir