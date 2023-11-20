Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Sfakia Municipality

Lands for sale in Sfakia Municipality, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Sfakia Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakia Municipality, Greece
Area 7 900 m²
Land is 7900 sq. meters and is between Agios Nikolaos and Ormos Panagias villages 2500 meter…
€250,000
Plot of land in Patsianos, Greece
Plot of land
Patsianos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 10200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 4…
€120,000
Plot of land in Frangokastello, Greece
Plot of land
Frangokastello, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 89000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Frangokastello, Greece
Plot of land
Frangokastello, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4089 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€270,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir