Residential properties for sale in Sfakia Municipality, Greece

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Sfakia Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Sfakia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
This apartment is located in Sithonia in Agios Nikolaos village, where people live all year …
€77,000
2 room house in Sfakia Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Sfakia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Agios Nicolaos village 1000 meters from the sandy bea…
€350,000

