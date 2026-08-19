Hotels for sale in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Serres Regional Unit, Greece

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Hotel 1 688 m² in Vyroneia, Greece
Hotel 1 688 m²
Vyroneia, Greece
Area 1 688 m²
For sale hotel with an area of ​​1688 sq.m. near the town of Serres. On the ground floor of …
$1,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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