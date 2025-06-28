Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Saronis
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Saronis, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Attica.The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor consist…
$412,698
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Attica.The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor consist…
$209,255
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Attica.The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement co…
$534,763
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go