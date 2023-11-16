Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Saronis

Lands for sale in Saronis, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 601 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€650,000
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Saronida area
€300,000
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 536 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 322 sq.me…
€460,000
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in the area Anavissos
€550,000
Plot of land in Saronis, Greece
Plot of land
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in the Kalivia Thorikou area
€85,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir