  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Saronis
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Saronis, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,02M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,68M
Agency
