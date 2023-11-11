Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Samos Regional Unit
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Samos Regional Unit, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Samos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Samos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 707 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
€1,70M

Properties features in Samos Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir