Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Rodopi Regional Unit
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Rodopi Regional Unit, Greece

сommercial property
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Komotini Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Komotini Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 489 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in a fantastic location on the Central Square of Komotini. The historic bui…
€2,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir