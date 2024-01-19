Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Commercial
  Rhodes Regional Unit
  Hotels

Hotels for sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
8
Rhodes
8
8 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
A charming small hotel located in the historic center of the city of Rhodes . It accomodates…
€1,60M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 847 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey hotel, divided into 17 separate apartments of which 15 are Double-bed ap…
€1,45M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is 1300 m2 and consists from two3 floorsbuildings with own garden 5500 m2. The fir…
€1,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel located in the village of Afandou, on the southern coast of the island of R…
€2,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with city view in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with city view
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel, which is located in the heart of the tourist area of the city a few steps …
€6,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with mountain view in Lindos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view
Lindos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 3.600 sq.m built on a plot of 6.000 sq.m. in the resort village of Pefki…
€5,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 200 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a 3 star hotel with 54 rooms-bungalows.12 of them are family apart…
€3,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 84 rooms with swimming pool, with city view in Faliraki, Greece
Hotel 84 rooms with swimming pool, with city view
Faliraki, Greece
Rooms 84
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a 3 star hotel located in the popular area of Faliraki In the base…
€3,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

