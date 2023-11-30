Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Rethymni Municipality
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

сommercial property
17
Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 117 rooms with furnishings in Sfakaki, Greece
Hotel 117 rooms with furnishings
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 117
Area 5 847 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale area of 5.847 sq.m in the prefecture of Rethymno. The hotel consists of 117 r…
€9,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 14 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
The building consists of 14 studio apartments. 7 studios are on the ground floor and 7 on th…
€950,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir