Lands for sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 315 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has structure, water supply, …
€1,35M
Plot of land in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€540,000
Plot of land in Megara, Greece
Plot of land
Megara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1322 sq.meters in Attica
€600,000
Plot of land in Vlychada, Greece
Plot of land
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 932 sq.meters in Athens
€85,000
Plot of land in Municipal Unit of Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal Unit of Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Area 550 m²
Ref: 1105 - Piraeus Kokkinia SALE Land with 550 sqm area, Price: 950.000 € George Kostakis …
€950,000
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
Area 500 m²
Megara FOR SALE Plot Size: 500 m2, Code. 1106, 30.000 € Ref: 1106 - For sale Megara Plot si…
€30,000
Plot of land in Korydallos, Greece
Plot of land
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 147 sq.meters in Athens. Plot of land is avaialble for sale in Pirea area, …
€500,000
Plot of land in Paloulia, Greece
Plot of land
Paloulia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€500,000
Plot of land in Mesagros, Greece
Plot of land
Mesagros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1715 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.m…
€148,000
Plot of land in Magoula, Greece
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 900 sq.meters in Attica. It is provided for sale a plot of land in West sid…
€106,000
Plot of land in Perdika, Greece
Plot of land
Perdika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.m…
€200,000
Plot of land in Megara, Greece
Plot of land
Megara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Megara area
€1,25M
Plot of land in Skaramangas, Greece
Plot of land
Skaramangas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Nikaia area
€320,000
Plot of land in Chaidari, Greece
Plot of land
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 249 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has structure, water supply, …
€270,000
Plot of land in Perdika, Greece
Plot of land
Perdika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in Aigina island
€450,000
Plot of land in Agia Marina, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 1200 sq.…
€180,000
Plot of land in Agia Marina, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€180,000
