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Terraced Houses for sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

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Municipality of Piraeus
29
Piraeus
29
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis
6
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1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
For sale is a three-level corner detached house of 415.70 sq.m. in Profitis Ilias, Piraeus. …
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Property types in Regional Unit of Piraeus

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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