Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Other

Commercial property for sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

сommercial property
64
hotels
3
shops
5
Other To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Other 3 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Other 3 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
€420,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir