  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus

Commercial real estate in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
62
Palaio Faliro
20
Agios Ioannis Renti
5
Korydallos
3
64 properties total found
Other 3 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Other 3 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
€420,000
Commercial 1 room in Korydallos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 250 sq.meters in Athens. There is air conditioning. There is an alarm s…
€580,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Athens. There are solar panels for water heating and ai…
€127,000
Commercial 1 room in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 316 sq.meters in Athens. Commercial space for sale in Kallithea .Rented…
€300,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Moschato, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Moschato, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 251 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€245,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
Office space for sale with an area of 148 sq.m. is located in the Kallithea area
€215,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 1
Business for sale with a total area of 352 sq.m.-Basement 141 sq.m.-Ground floor 141 sq.m.-L…
€650,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial space of 95 sq.m in the center of Glyfada. The space consists of:Basem…
€670,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial space of 63 sq.m in the center of Glyfada. The space consists of:Basem…
€620,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial space of 57 sq.m on the second floor in the center of Glyfada. The fac…
€360,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial spaceof 57 sq.m on the second floor in the center of Glyfada. The faci…
€670,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial spaceof 114 sq.m on the third floor in the center of Glyfada. The faci…
€650,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial spaceof 181 sq.m on the third floor in the center of Glyfada. The faci…
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial space of 95 sq.m in the center of Glyfada. The space consists of:Basemen…
€670,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 157 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with …
€1,05M
Commercial 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and hea…
€3,20M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 4000 sq.meters in Athens. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leav…
€15,00M
Shop 1 bedroom in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Property Code: 1515 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 80 sq.m, 2 leve…
€200,000
Shop 2 bedrooms in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 2 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Property Code: 1516 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Shop of total surface 80 sq.m, on th…
€200,000
Shop 3 bedrooms in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 3 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Property Code: 1517 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, on the facade Shop of total surface 108 sq.m, on …
€380,000
Shop in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Area 140 m²
Property Code: 1253 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 140 m2, on the Ground f…
€195,000
Commercial 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 3 200 m²
Ref: 170 - Kapsalona Aspropyrgos SALE Building with 8 Spaces, 5 WC, area 3200 sq.m, Ground F…
€1,40M
Investment with Investments, with Developments, with unique building in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Investment with Investments, with Developments, with unique building
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 3
excellent building in prime location, Kastella, Piraeus , Attica Greece, consisting of groun…
€1,85M
Commercial in Chaidari, Greece
Commercial
Chaidari, Greece
2-storey building in Chaidari, operating as a commercial store for wall, floor, bath tiles a…
€1,60M
Shop in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Retail store with a total surface of 740.00 sq.m. in a residential building, erected upon a …
€370,000
Commercial in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
This is a multi-storey commercial building in a 1,465.20 sq.m. corner plot in Tavros, Athens…
€1,85M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 913 m²
Number of floors 1
The unfinished building is located in the Glyfada area The property consist of: A ground flo…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Korydallos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 045 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a building with the total floor area 1045 sq.m. in the district o…
€800,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Vilia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Vilia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 964 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale 2-storey building consists of 30 hotel rooms. Every room has a bathroom a…
€370,000

Property types in Regional Unit of Piraeus

hotels
shops
