  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Regional Unit of Phocis

Lands for sale in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Polydrosos, Greece
Plot of land
Polydrosos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 25000 sq.meters in Arachova
€4,00M
Plot of land in Castle, Greece
Plot of land
Castle, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of …
€80,000
Plot of land in Castle, Greece
Plot of land
Castle, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, el…
€130,000
Plot of land in Glyphada, Greece
Plot of land
Glyphada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2003 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has the plot qualifies for a b…
€320,000
