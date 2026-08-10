Hotels for sale in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 510 m² in Lilaia, Greece
Hotel 510 m²
Lilaia, Greece
Area 510 m²
We offer for sale a hotel of 510 sq.m on the land of 10.000 sq.m. The hotel consists of s…
$1,03M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 260 m² in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 260 m²
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Area 1 260 m²
For sale hotel of 1260 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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