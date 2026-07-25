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Long term warehouses for rent in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

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Warehouse 220 m² in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Warehouse 220 m²
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 220 m²
Κηφισιά, Νέα Κηφισιά: Ενοικιάζεται ισόγειο Κατάστημα 110τ.μ. γωνιακό σε διασταύρωση κεντρικώ…
$5,120
per month
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