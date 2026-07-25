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Long-term houses for rent in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

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1 property total found
3 room house in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1
Kifissia, Kato Kifissia: DO YOU WANT PEACE, COMFORT, SECURITY? For rent MAISONETTE 180 sqm o…
$2,053
per month
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