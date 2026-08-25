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Long-term apartments for rent in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

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3 room apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Kifissia, Kefalari: For rent FURNISHED and renovated Apartment of 130 sq.m. on the 1st floor…
$1 960
per month
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