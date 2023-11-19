Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 155 m²
Property Code: 24422 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 155 sq.m, on th…
€450,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 264 m²
Property Code: 14423 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 264 sq.m, on th…
€650,000
Office 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Office 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Property Code: 1392 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 70 sq.m, on …
€95,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Code: 1160 - Galatsi For sale Office with total surface of 78 sq.m. On the 2nd floor. Consis…
€90,000

