  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Regional Unit of Magnesia

Lands for sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

29 properties total found
Plot of land in Tsangarada, Greece
Plot of land
Tsangarada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4020 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The land has a sea view
€110,000
Plot of land in Ksorychti, Greece
Plot of land
Ksorychti, Greece
Area 5 700 m²
Property Code. 1330 - Plot Zagora FOR SALE. Size: 5700 sq.m, Price240.000 € The plot is be…
€240,000
Plot of land in Makryrrachi, Greece
Plot of land
Makryrrachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€80,000
Plot of land in Volos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1243 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
€1,25M
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3764 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has building permission of 935…
€900,000
Plot of land in Vyzitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Vyzitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has the plot qualifies for a bu…
€85,000
Plot of land in Makrinitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Makrinitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Nea Ionia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€1,10M
Plot of land in Alli Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Makrinitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Makrinitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 840 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electr…
€2,15M
Plot of land in Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 450 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electr…
€400,000
Plot of land in Alli Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€400,000
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1400 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has structure, water su…
€135,000
Plot of land in Vyzitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Vyzitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 51000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€700,000
Plot of land in Lavkos, Greece
Plot of land
Lavkos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4900 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€150,000
Plot of land in Ksorychti, Greece
Plot of land
Ksorychti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6831 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€800,000
Plot of land in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 93000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has well, water supply, elect…
€3,00M
Plot of land in Achillio, Greece
Plot of land
Achillio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 23200 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of…
€350,000
Plot of land in Makryrrachi, Greece
Plot of land
Makryrrachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€75,000
Plot of land in Mouresi, Greece
Plot of land
Mouresi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 851 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€70,000
Plot of land in Souring, Greece
Plot of land
Souring, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elec…
€75,000
Plot of land in Volos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€100,000
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mount…
€150,000
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 3617 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
€400,000
Plot of land in Tsangarada, Greece
Plot of land
Tsangarada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7500 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has structure, water supply, e…
€350,000
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5600 sq.meters in central Greece. The land is located in the village of Pilio
€400,000
Plot of land in Almyros Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Almyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 20000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has structure, wate…
€1,47M
Plot of land in Makryrrachi, Greece
Plot of land
Makryrrachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 43000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, building pe…
€1,53M
