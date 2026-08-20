Hotels for sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

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сommercial properties
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4 properties total found
Hotel 864 m² in Kala Nera, Greece
Hotel 864 m²
Kala Nera, Greece
Area 864 m²
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
$1,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 830 m² in Makrinitsa, Greece
Hotel 830 m²
Makrinitsa, Greece
Area 830 m²
For sale a 4 stars hotel in Portaria, Pelion. The hotel is located in the centre of Portaria…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 960 m² in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Hotel 1 960 m²
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Area 1 960 m²
Property Code: HPS4926 - Hotel FOR SALE in Afetes Agios Dimitrios for € 1.600.000 . This 19…
$1,84M
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Hotel 2 000 m² in Zagora, Greece
Hotel 2 000 m²
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
I’m excited to present one of the most special opportunities in our inventory— a boutique ho…
$2,48M
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