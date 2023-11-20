Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anilio, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anilio, Greece
Rooms 33
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
€3,80M
€3,80M
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Portaria, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 830 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4 stars hotel in Portaria, Pelion. The hotel is located in the centre of Portaria…
€1,30M
€1,30M
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Ano Volos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Ano Volos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale occupational space of 612 sq m. just 50meters from a beautifulsandy beach…
€1,10M
€1,10M
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 864 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
€860,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 22 rooms with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 805 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a four-storey hotel in the region of Volos. The hotel is has an area of 805 sq.m…
€1,10M
€1,10M
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 381 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. There are solar panels for water heating,…
€700,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agria, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique farm house estate for sale. It consists of 3 houses. The main house is 180sqm. with a…
€1,90M
€1,90M
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

