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Garden villas in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

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Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
11
Municipal Unit of Troizinia
11
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1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agia Marina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaside villa in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agia Marina is on sale. The estate has a unique …
$2,31M
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Properties features in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

with Mountain view
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