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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

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Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
8
Municipal Unit of Troizinia
8
Municipality of Aegina
3
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3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor con…
$1,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$684,811
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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