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Short-term rental flats and apartments in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

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Municipality of Aegina
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8 properties total found
First floor apartment for rent in Souvala,Aegina in Vathy, Greece
First floor apartment for rent in Souvala,Aegina
Vathy, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
Located in Souvala in the Attica region. Situated less than 1 km from Loutra Souvalas Beach,…
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First floor apartment for rent at Agioi,Aegina in Vathy, Greece
First floor apartment for rent at Agioi,Aegina
Vathy, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Set in Souvala, 1.4 km from Loutra Souvalas Beach and 1.9 km from Souvala Beach, Schinos by …
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Comfortable studio of 23 sq.m. with private yard ideal for relaxing holidays in Perdika. in Perdika, Greece
Comfortable studio of 23 sq.m. with private yard ideal for relaxing holidays in Perdika.
Perdika, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Comfortable studio of 23 sq.m. with private yard ideal for relaxing holidays in Perdika. The…
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Second floor apartment for rent at Agioi,Aegina in Municipality of Aegina, Greece
Second floor apartment for rent at Agioi,Aegina
Municipality of Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Set in Souvala, 1.4 km from Loutra Souvalas Beach and 1.9 km from Souvala Beach,the short te…
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Apartment for rent at Agia Marina ,Aegina in Agia Marina, Greece
Apartment for rent at Agia Marina ,Aegina
Agia Marina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Featuring air-conditioned accommodation with a terrace is set in Agia Marina Aegina. This re…
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1st floor apartment for rent 86 sq.m. in the area of ​​Souvala just 7 minutes from the beach. in Aegina, Greece
1st floor apartment for rent 86 sq.m. in the area of ​​Souvala just 7 minutes from the beach.
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
1st floor apartment for rent 86 sq.m. in the area of ​​Souvala just 7 minutes from the beach…
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Ground floor apartment for rent 30 sq.m. just a few minutes from the sea in the area of ​​Perdika. in Perdika, Greece
Ground floor apartment for rent 30 sq.m. just a few minutes from the sea in the area of ​​Perdika.
Perdika, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Ground floor apartment for rent 30 sq.m. just a few minutes from the sea in the area of ​​Pe…
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For rent first floor apartment 70 sq.m. in Aegina in the area of ​​Perdika. in Perdika, Greece
For rent first floor apartment 70 sq.m. in Aegina in the area of ​​Perdika.
Perdika, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
For rent first floor apartment 70 sq.m. in Aegina in the area of ​​Perdika. Ideal for fam…
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